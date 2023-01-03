AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park will offer two free, family-friendly opportunities to enjoy the outdoors on Saturday, January 7.
Enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, inside, while participating in a Project Feeder Watch bird count. Beginners and experienced birders are welcome to participate in this free program from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Coffee with the Birds does not require pre-registration. Meet in classroom of the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning.
Another program offered on Saturday, for adults and older kids (ages 10 and up), asks: What would you do if you got lost while exploring the PA Wilds in winter? To find out, register for the Winter Survival Skills program by noon, Friday, Jan. 6. The program is free, but in order for the park to provide enough supplies for kit-making, pre-registration is required.
The Winter Survival Skills program begins indoors with presentation and kit-making, then moves outdoors for hands-on practice in an off-trail area.
The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and registered participants will learn from experienced Mountaineer Search and Rescue team members, Steve Bajor and Vince Hornung, the basic necessities that you should always carry when exploring outdoors, the steps to take if you become lost, how to keep yourself safe and warm overnight, and how to improve your chances of being found.
If you need assistance with online registration, please call the park office (814) 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
If you need accommodation to participate in Pa. State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.