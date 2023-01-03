Winter survival at Sinnemahoning

Steve Bajor shares tips and tricks on emergency winter survival.

 DCNR photo.

AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park will offer two free, family-friendly opportunities to enjoy the outdoors on Saturday, January 7.

Enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, inside, while participating in a Project Feeder Watch bird count. Beginners and experienced birders are welcome to participate in this free program from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Coffee with the Birds does not require pre-registration. Meet in classroom of the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos