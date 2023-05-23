The final pitch competition for Ben Franklin’s $50,000 BIG IDEA Contest, in partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship will take place in the Bromeley Family Theater of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 8. A networking reception will be held at 5 p.m.
Selected finalists will pitch their business ideas to a team of judges, for a chance to win funding for their startup. In addition, audience members who attend will vote for their favorite presentation and help award $2,500 for the People’s Choice Award.
Register to attend, either in-person or virtually, by going online: bfcnp.org/bigideafinale