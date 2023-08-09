The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) announced a $5,000 grant to Beacon Light Behavioral Health System to help fund a new outdoor space and playground at their school.
The grant was awarded from the McKean County Development Fund, administered by the foundation.
Beacon Light will construct an approximately 7,000-square-foot playground at its private school, Beacon Light Academy, with safe, inclusive equipment including swings, a fitness station, cozy cocoons, congas, vibes, benches and tables. Students attending the school have special needs and the playground is designed to support emotional, sensory and physical learning to improve mental health and overall wellbeing.
Beacon Light Behavioral Health System (Children’s Center for Treatment and Education) has provided behavioral health and intellectual/development disability services for many years. The agency’s philosophy is built on the concept of recovery and providing treatment alternatives geared toward allowing individuals to live productive, meaningful lives in their natural living environments. Anyone interested in supporting Beacon Light Academy’s playground project can contact Tana Smith at (814) 776-0254 or visit www.givetobeaconlight.org
The McKean County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, families, groups and businesses be philanthropic by providing administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes by establishing donor-advised, scholarship and other fund types. Grants and scholarships awarded from these funds improve the quality of life in our communities.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies is the parent company of the McKean County and Elk County community foundations. For more information, call (844) 238-2289.