SALAMANCA — There will be “Fun, Fun, Fun,” at the Seneca Allegany Casino as The Beach Boys take the outdoor stage at 7 o’clock tonight.
The surf-rock legends known for hits like “Surfin’ USA” and “Kokomo,” have continued to ride the crest of a successful wave for more than six decades. The Beach Boys, who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world, has become a permanent part of American history.
Mike Love, the only original living member who still tours with The Beach Boys, will be joined by Bruce Johnston, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love (Mike’s son), Tim Bonhomme, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, Jon Bolton and John Wedemeyer.
The Southern California band was co-founded in 1961 by three teenage brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, along with their cousin Mike Love and school friend Al Jardine.
The group created what became known as “the California sound,” creating several of the most performed songs in pop music history including “Good Vibrations,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Do It Again,” “Kokomo” and “California Girls.”
Love said it’s been a 62-year odyssey starting in the fall of 1961 when he wrote the lyrics and melody to The Beach Boys’ first song, “Surfin’,” along with Brian Wilson. Following the song’s debut, the cousins went on to co-author numerous tracks, which included 11 Top 10 singles in the first five years of the band.
Their subject matter was completely unique from the beginning. Love said they took what was going on in southern California at that time, and it was all about surfers.
“The beach was only a couple of miles from our home, so that was a big part of our subject matter. We weren’t good surfers but we lived that lifestyle,” he said. “In addition to surfing itself, there’s a whole beach lifestyle in the way of dress, a way of talking and attitude. We sang about it and it caught on all over the country and the world.”
The 82-year old Love grew up in Los Angeles and currently resides in the Lake Tahoe area. He never imagined The Beach Boys would still be performing all these years later.
Love said music was a family tradition in the Wilson household. He remembers Brian sitting on his Grandmother Wilson’s lap and singing “Danny Boy,” which he sang so beautifully. A year or two after that, they started singing Everly Brothers’ songs together, so, he said, The Beach Boys music actually started several years before they came together and created their first record.
“It’s a lifetime hobby that turned into a profession because of the song my cousin Brian and I created,” he said.
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, the band members are also recipients of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award. With more than six decades of touring, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
Love thinks the audience is going to come away from the concert with the feeling of lots of memories and happier times. He said it’ll be an uplifting experience with happiness, positivity, joy and nostalgia.
“I like to start back in the beginning with certain songs that are retro and upfront. They have a lot of energy that gets people up and moving. The songs are uptempo and fun,” he said.
