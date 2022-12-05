BCPAC Living Christmas Tree

The Bradford Area Creative and Performing Arts Center’s living Christmas tree was the overall winner of the Christmas parade Friday, organized by the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Photo courtesy Bradford Chamber

Friday’s Christmas Parade on Main Street brought scores of residents teeming to the streets, braving the chill and a few raindrops to enjoy the ringing in of the holiday season.

While every float showed creativity and holiday cheer, three judges at CNB Bank were tasked with picking out winners in five categories, and an overall winner.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos