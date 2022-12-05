Friday’s Christmas Parade on Main Street brought scores of residents teeming to the streets, braving the chill and a few raindrops to enjoy the ringing in of the holiday season.
While every float showed creativity and holiday cheer, three judges at CNB Bank were tasked with picking out winners in five categories, and an overall winner.
The best emergency vehicle was Derrick City, festooned with lights, candy canes and an inflatable fire truck on the back of the real fire truck.
The best entertainment, and subsequent best in show, was the living Christmas tree by Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center. There were bleachers built to look like a Christmas tree, with carolers wearing Santa hats making up the tree itself. Gifts and bulbs were at the base of the tree, while lights and garland completed the picture.
Girl Scout Troop 26016 won for best non-profit. The scouts, wearing reindeer antlers, were encased in a giant snow globe filled with snowflakes.
The best business float went to B&T Building Services, with a reenactment of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The sleigh filled with gifts teetered on the edge of the cliff, with his dog Max hanging precariously over the precipice — held back by the Grinch as his heart grew three sizes that day.
The winner in the “other” category was Jolly Old St. Nick, who brought up the end of the parade, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
The beautiful lights along Main Street and in Veterans Square were turned on Friday night for the parade, and will be through the season, every night through New Year’s Day.