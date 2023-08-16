The Bradford Area School District Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled meeting Monday via Zoom due to ongoing construction at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School. Updates and additions to policies, a contract with Potter County Education Council for career mentoring, back-to-school activities, and a heavy-equipment purchase topped discussions.
On recommendation from Assistant Superintendent Sam Johnson, several policy revisions were accepted and three new policies added. The new polices are: Policy #137.2: Participation in Cocurricular Activities and Academic Courses by Home Education Students, Policy #137.3: Participation in Career and Technical Education Programs by Home Education Students, and Policy #137.1: Extracurricular Participation by Home Education Students.
The board also approved the 2023-24 student handbooks for each school as well as the 2023-24 coaching handbook.
Superintendent Katy Pude said, “Both our middle and high school have been working on progressive discipline plans to roll out to the students and parents this upcoming school year. The handbooks that you approved tonight listed the student code of conduct that outlines expected behaviors in our schools. Although we will always promote positive behavioral interventions, and we will still forbid the same types of negative behaviors, we will attempt to be more uniform in how discipline is dealt with in both buildings — with the continuum starting in the classroom and progressively moving through administrative channels.”
The creation of a building substitute teacher position, modification of the stipend for the special education teacher position, and removal of the assistant varsity cheerleading position to add a middle school cheerleading advisor with an increased stipend were also accepted by the board.
Pude discussed the Career Mentoring Aide Memorandum of Understanding with Potter County Educational Council (PCEC) with the board and those on the call.
“Although a small cost to the district — $12,700 — the district would receive 1,000 hours of support in these areas.” The county commissioners and a grant will pick up the other costs for the position, she added.
“Our neighboring districts have contracted with PCEC for the past few years and have found success with the program. The Career Mentoring Aide is needed to help support the high school as they supervise many students at work sites, to help our counselors develop career fairs, to conduct post-graduate surveys, etc.”
Pude reminded everyone of the upcoming back-to-school activities. “Our Back-to-School Rally will be held on the 19th from 10 a.m. to noon on Parkway Field and there are a number of organizations that will be present as well as many teacher and staff volunteers. On Aug. 21, we will be holding Meet and Greets at 4 p.m. at GGB, 5 p.m. at School Street, and at 7 p.m. at Bradford Area High School. Fretz will host a sixth-grade parent meeting at 6 p.m. on the 21st as well. All of this will lead up to one of our favorite days of the year, the first day of school, on Aug. 23.”
She also took a few moments to thank all the summer workers, custodians, technology staff, secretaries and administrators, for “going above and beyond this year to ensure we were ready for school. Thank you for all of your hard work! You make it all look seamless and we can’t thank you enough.”
Members also agreed to purchase a new piece of equipment, a skid-steer loader from Bobcat per Sourcewell at a cost of $53,221.47.
The next meeting of the Bradford Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11.