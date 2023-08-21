Students are ready for school. The Bradford Area School District made certain of this on Saturday with their annual Back-to-School Rally.
It was a day full of sunshine, friends and families all gathering at Parkway Field at Bradford Area High School to gather backpacks, supplies and other necessities for the new year. They also played games, submitted their information for the Kindle Fire drawings and worked to complete their Leader In Me passport.
All across the field and around the track, incoming kindergarteners through those getting ready to finish high school were running around and enjoying all the rally had to offer. Some were lying on the turf, reading a new book, while others were too busy racking up prizes at the various stations manned by community organizations and other volunteers.
It won’t be long now until those school doors open and the rush of the academic year begins. But before that happens, there are meet and greets scheduled for tonight at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School, beginning at 4 p.m.; School Street Elementary School at 5 p.m.; and 7 p.m. at the high school. Floyd C. Fretz Middle School is hosting a sixth-grade parent meeting at 6 p.m.
School for Bradford area students begins on Wednesday. On the first day, elementary students will start as they normally would. However, the schedule for incoming sixth-graders at Fretz and incoming freshmen at the high school will be altered for the first day. The one-time adapted schedule allows sixth- and ninth-graders to orient themselves to their new buildings without any other students from other grade levels present.
At Fretz, the sixth-grade students will report to school at the normal start time of 7:50 a.m. Buses will pick up sixth-grade students at their regularly scheduled times. Parents may drop off their sixth-graders between 7:20 and 7:50 a.m. Sixth-grade students will report directly to their homerooms. Seventh- and eighth-grade students will follow 2½ hours later, at 10:20 a.m. Buses will pick seventh- and eighth-grade students up 2½ hours later than their regularly scheduled time. Parents may drop their seventh- and eighth-graders off between 9:50 and 10:20 a.m. Students will report directly to their homerooms.
At the high school, freshmen will begin the day at the normal start time of 8:05 a.m. Buses will pick up freshmen students at regularly scheduled times. Parents may drop their freshmen students off, at the auditorium entrance only, beginning at 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, freshmen should report to the auditorium hallway. At 7:35 a.m., freshmen will report to their Leader In Me classroom, as assigned on their schedules.
All Bradford Area High School upperclassmen — grades 10, 11 and 12 — will begin their first day 2½ hours later, at 10:35 a.m. Buses will pick up upperclassmen 2½ hours later than their regularly scheduled time. Parents may drop upperclassmen off, at the auditorium entrance only, beginning at 10:05 a.m. Upperclassmen will report to the auditorium and wait until 10:35 a.m., at which time they will report to their Leader In Me classrooms as assigned on their schedules. Upperclassmen will not be permitted in the building prior to 10:05 a.m.
Once everyone is settled into a routine, BASD will host a family favorite, Reading Under the Lights event, on Sept. 22, from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. All families in the Bradford community are invited to bring their children, from infants to 18 years, to the event.