The Bradford Area High School Alumni Association has awarded its annual scholarships of $1,000 each to four 2023 BAHS graduates. This year’s recipients are Kaliyah Crouse, Amber Eschrich, Audrey Kemick and Rhys Kennedy.
The four, along with guests, were honored by the association at the Bradford Club with a luncheon on June 8.
Crouse will enroll at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in the fall majoring in psychology with a goal of pursuing a career as a children’s therapist. She has been an honor student throughout her high school years and was heavily involved in volunteer work in school and community starting at an early age. One of these projects has been with a non-profit agency serving women, children and families needing support and counseling. Others include school fundraising efforts; working as helper to conduct children’s lunch programs; volunteering as an aide with the B.R.A.D. Adult Day Care facility; summer camp counselor for ages 7 to 11; and assisting an interpreter to help the deaf community enjoy summer church music festivals. In addition, Crouse has attended national conferences in Washington, D.C. for young leaders and has been employed for the last three years of high school at Arby’s Restaurant in Bradford. Her future plans call for her to use her education to better help as many people as she can.
Eschrich is planning to major in communications at the main campus of the University of Pittsburgh, working toward a career in journalism. She was a distinguished honor roll student, four year member of Key Club, National Honor Society, Envirothon team captain, member of Student Advisory Council, pit orchestra for musicals, jazz and concert bands, wind ensemble, and marching band captain and events coordinator. She plans to continue her music as a member of the University of Pittsburgh Marching Band. In addition, she carried both Advanced Placement and College in the Classroom courses as well as others at the UP)B campus while being employed as a dietary aide at the Bradford Ecumenical Home. Future plans look toward using her journalistic skills to emphasize the importance of print media on informing people about the world around them.
Kemick is planning to major in secondary art education at the Edinboro campus of PennWest University. She was a distinguished honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, concert band, pep band, wind ensemble, pit orchestra for musicals, community band, vice chair of District Band and marching band for four years. Included were titles of Inclusionary Coordinator and Flute Captain. Her future plans call for not only helping young minds develop appreciation for and talent in the arts, but to assist in the battle to keep the arts in the schools.
Kennedy will enroll at the University of Pittsburgh, Main Campus, in September, for a major in political science and public writing. He is looking toward a career in public and international affairs. He was a distinguished honor roll student, student council president, Key Club, National Honor Society president, DECA, theater, United Way ambassador, Model UN, soccer manager, as well as a wide variety of community volunteer activities such as Special Olympics and Evergreen Elm. In addition, he carried Advanced Placement and College in the Classroom courses throughout high school while maintaining part-time restaurant employment. His future plans call for a master’s degree in his field and internships in order to be part of Congressional campaigns.
The Alumni Association awards scholarships each year as well as holding monthly meetings throughout the year and an annual banquet for members and guests in the fall. Membership is open to any person who graduated from, attended, or was employed by Bradford High regardless of year. Nominal dues, as well as donations from members support the awards program and have funded 57 scholarships to date.
Further information can be obtained by contacting BAHS Alumni Association at (814) 368-6892 or by mail, P.O. Box 754, Bradford, PA 16701.