AUSTIN — On Wednesday, the principal of Austin Area School, Teri Everett, announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks marking period.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77. Students are listed in no particular order.
DISTINGUISHED HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen.
GRADE 11: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Marah Fowler, Kendyl Welsh.
GRADE 10: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Madison Housler, Kathryn Rees, Carolyne Reifsnyder and Mitchell Blaniar.
GRADE 9: Elizabeth Moate.
GRADE 8: Kellie Crumrine, Mary Clinger.
GRADE 7: Lucas Fowler, Treigh Roeske, Leah Kio, Brianna Barbour, Melody Haskins.
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Keaton Shupe, William Ice, Rebecca Zeaman.
GRADE 11: Luna Reifsnyder, Jade Williams, Warren Nelson, Dominic Rees, Savannah Horton and Jonathan Foster.
GRADE 10: Christian Zirckel, Sabrina Perlmutter, Ryan Lentz, Skylar Setzer, Brayden Stuckey, Leland Gola and Blake Bennett.
GRADE 9: Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger, Makayla Foringer, Alexis Zirckel and Jett Finch.
GRADE 8: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Marissa Stuckey, Kaitlyn Horton.
GRADE 7: Kaitlyn Geelen, Maggie Earle, Liam Fry, Aric Glover, Tymber Nichols.