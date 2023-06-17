KANE — Art in the Wilds Juried Fine Art and Fine Craft show will be held at Evergreen Park in Kane next weekend, featuring the finest artists and artisans from the region and beyond.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A message from the Art in the Wilds committee greets visitors to the event’s website.
“Our team has worked throughout the year to plan for this highly anticipated show. This year artists from the local tri-state region bring back old favorites and fresh new art. Look forward to ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, photography, sculpture and wood works.”
Artists this year include, in ceramics, Lana Heckendorn, Karen McKee, Krysta Robinson, Amanda Wold and Francine Zajac; in fiber; Pam Bartl, Connie Blair, Debbie Penley and Jill Rouke; in glass, Amy Hahn, Michelle Hoff and Kalpana Lehman; in jewelry, Gerina Faison, Peggy Houser, Christina Krautz, Donna Little, LeAnne Marquis, Deborah Moyer, Kaylee Taylor and Diane Wright; leather and other mixed media, Elie Abdelahad, Victor & Megan Huston-Field and Dawn Johnson; Chandler Beatty, Al Dornisch (presented by Carol Dornisch), Denise Drummond, Laura Gardner, Jack Paluh, Ellen Paquette and Alexis Rodefer; photography, Jane Axman, Larry Downey, Rocky Holland, Gene Pembroke and Curt Weinhold; and in sculpture and wood, Anthony Arkus, Gregg Kristophel, Jack Northrup and Robert Vrboncic.
Food and beverage vendors will be located in the park during the event.
Art in the Wilds hosts a breakfast at the Kane Elks Club on Saturday and Sunday, from 8 to 11 a.m.
There is no alcohol or smoking in the park. No dogs are allowed in the park, with the exception of service dogs.