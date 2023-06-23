HARRISBURG — Seven graduates from Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties were celebrated by friends, family and faculty this month as members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2023. These students were among the 847 high school seniors who were honored in the unique, STEM-focused online school’s in-person commencement ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on June 8.
The Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2023 is comprised of students from across Pa. and showcases different backgrounds, educational histories and talents of students who all chose a cyber charter education to fit their unique interests, needs and abilities.
In total, the Class of 2023 earned more than $3.5 million in scholarships toward their higher education pursuits. Thirty-four percent of the graduates plan to attend a 2-year or 4-year college, nearly 10% will go on to vocational training, 15% have plans to enter the workforce, 2% are entering a branch of the military, and 39% are taking a gap year or pursuing other endeavors post-grad.
Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2023 graduates from McKean County: Adrienna Benjamin, Emily Bishop and Kaylee Hatch.
In addition, Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2023 graduated Kiersten Uber from Cameron County and Kira Lee from Potter County.
The Class of 2023 is the fifth class to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School, which opened in 2016. Additionally, 18 graduates were inducted into the Founders Club, honoring those students who attended Reach Cyber for the school’s full seven years of operation.
The high school program offers students a wide range of courses to provide a solid foundation for whatever comes next after graduation – whether it be attending college or trade school, entering the workforce or military, becoming a professional athlete, pursuing artistic passions or simply experiencing post-grad life.
Several students in the Class of 2023 are graduating a year or semester earlier than they would have in a traditional program because they pursued Reach Cyber’s Accelerated Pace option, allowing them to attend summer, fall and spring sessions full-time to earn more credits throughout the year.