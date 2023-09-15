WILCOX — The kickoff of the Allegheny National Forest Centennial Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Join the party to celebrate 100 years of growth.
The United States Department of Agriculture invites and encourages the public to attend this free, family-friendly event.
Part of the Sunday event includes forest staff taking a collection of items for a Centennial Time Capsule to be opened in 50 years at a public ceremony in September 2073. Contribute small flat items, 3 by 5 inches or smaller, illustrating history and character of the ANF, such as photographs, postcards, stickers, letters, sketches or poems from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the Twin Lakes celebration.
The opening ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. featuring speakers, a cake-cutting ceremony and a centennial tree planting to signify another 100 years of growth. Additional festivities for this event include food trucks and beverage vendors; live music from TakeSolo at 3:15 p.m. and One Last Breath at 5 p.m. as well as acoustic artists throughout the day; guest speakers, kids’ activities and commemorative giveaways; guided and interpretive hikes; history displays and guided history walks; and an expo of organizations. Appearances by Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl are also on the agenda.
During the last hundred years, the forest has gone through amazing revitalization and change. In the late 1800s and early 1900s the area was a disheveled mess from deforestation and left nearly barren. However, on Sept. 24, 1923, Calvin Coolidge, the 30th U.S. president, signed a proclamation to conserve and protect the space. The 500,000 acres of land, which makes up the ANF, is the only national forest in Pennsylvania.
Twin Lakes Recreation Area is located south of Kane on State Route 321 and, according to the USDA website, was once the site of McKean Chemical Co.-owned properties before the U.S. Forest Service acquired the property in the 1920s. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps constructed the dam on Hoffman Run, a swimming impoundment. Additional amenities were built later. However, funding was diverted to another recreation area before the twin portion was built.
Twin Lakes, in the Marienville Ranger District, offers camping, fishing, swimming and hiking. For more information go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/allegheny/recarea/?recid=6114
Congressmen Glenn Thompson’s website highlights the national forest’s history and the importance of the past 100 years.
“I am proud to represent Forest, Elk, McKean and Warren counties, which make up the Allegheny National Forest,” Thompson said. “This region suffered terrible deforestation in the 19th century, but thanks to good stewardship by the community we are now celebrating 100 years of sustainable harvesting from this wonderful multi-use forest. I am doing my part in Washington to ensure the ANF is successful for the next 100 years.”
Events leading up to the kickoff have included a 100-mile hiking challenge to promote adventures on ANF trails and the 100-mile paddle challenge to explore waterways touching the national forest. Both challenges end Sept. 24. The Centennial Passport, in which participants collect stamps to claim a centennial black cherry coaster, and the ANF Centennial Geocache Trail, which includes 28 geocaches throughout the forest across four counties, to receive an ANF Centennial Token or coaster, also close Sept. 24.
Other activities in the area celebrating the birthday include an opening reception of the ANF100 Juried Art Exhibition at the Crary Art Gallery in Warren from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22. On display are a variety of artists’ interpretations of the ANF. Admission is always free. The exhibition runs until Sept. 24. Go to craryartgallery.org, for more information.
Looking for a little more adventure? From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 to 24, check out Jakes Rocks Fest at Kinzua Beach in Mead Township, just outside Warren, to to discover ANF’s exceptional mountain biking opportunities. Enjoy guided rides, clinics and demonstrations as well as a variety of vendors. For more information, go to www.bikereg.com/jakes-rocks-trail-fest
From 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, Struthers Library Theatre in Warren will host “ANF on Film: A Hunter’s/ Angler’s Guide to ANF,” with a discussion of hunting, fishing and conservation in Kinzua Country. For additional information about this event, go to https://www.strutherslibrarytheatre.org/
Later this month, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Irwin Run Canoe Launch in Ridgway, commemorate National Public Lands Day and the ANF Centennial with a community tree planting to promote another 100 years of growth for generations to enjoy.