Adults may have various thoughts concerning cyber schools, however this story is not written to focus on any of the politics of in-school vs. online student learning. This story — Is about an eager, selfless and talented group of students from Agora Cyber Charter School.
These students went through formal channels to officially begin an after school group and during their time together they drew upon their talents to extend a loving gesture to other area children who may be facing challenges.
The club formed is known as F.I.R.E (Female, Initiative, Respect and Empowerment) Club reaches students from freshman to seniors — is flourishing in terms of the number of students embracing its opportunities, the issues they address, the support they offer each other, and the ways it is making a growing impact on surrounding communities.
Eldred resident and Agora High School Special Education Teacher, Amy Swackhamer-Raught is now in her second year as a F.I.R.E. advisor who finds the club’s “journey and growth inspiring.”
Since its inception, the club has facilitated deep, encouraging conversations and education on timely, important issues to the high school aged female group including the law and indigenous women, famous women inventors, females who have made an impact in students’ lives, their own educational and career aspirations, and much more. As F.I.R.E. prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, participants wished to set their sights on making a bigger impact in their local Pennsylvania communities.
With their sights set on making a bigger impact, during the fall and winter, student F.I.R.E. Moderators Alaina Wilson and Kierra Daniels, led discussions that would help students realize that there were a multitude of opportunities which existed where they could make a difference — right in their own backyard. These conversations happened with, for example, the McKean County YWCA domestic violence program leaders.
In addition, they covered what F.I.R.E., and the Agora community at large, could do to help women in local shelters, women-owned small businesses and more.
“It has been an honor getting to start this incredible club and our members really appreciate the dialogues we have,” said Swackhamer-Raught. “From these initial experiences it was a natural leap to move into learning more about and helping others in our local communities.”
This school year, Swackhamer-Raught was joined by Agora Special Education Compliance Coach, Kim Fiscus, who became a new F.I.R.E. advisor.
No stranger to helping women and families in need, Fiscus for years had been an active supporter of Project Linus and identified the organization as a perfect fit for the club’s community impact vision.
Trending Food Videos
Project Linus is a non-profit organization that provides new, handmade fleece, quilted, crocheted and knitted blankets to distribute to families who have children aged birth to 18 that are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need. F.I.R.E. club participants were eager to extend their love and talent to local families by hand crafting blankets and were confident that if they could make a go of it, other members of their Agora family would also embrace the opportunity.
F.I.R.E. introduced their fellow Agora students and faculty by “weaving” Project Linus into a series of in-person and virtual Agora Days Out (ADO) in February. ADO’s offer students numerous exciting and educational in-person and virtual social opportunities throughout the school year, creating additional social opportunities. At the many events, students and families come together from across the state to meet fellow students and their teachers.
All the attention garnished from their ADO campaigning paid off and after sending participants the details on what they’d need to craft their blankets, on February 22, the team led multiple in-person and virtual ADO sessions for students and families from throughout Pennsylvania.
In turn, the blanket-making activities of students and parents blanketed communities throughout Pennsylvania, with opportunities orchestrated by Swackhamer-Raught and Fiscus.
Swackhamer-Raught, with the support of Family Coach, Kim Watson, oversaw the two virtual ADO sessions. Families and staff spent their sessions making their creations while brainstorming other ideas to help their local communities. Once their creations were complete, participants had the option to donate their blankets to a local shelter on their own or mail them to Swackhamer-Raught for distribution.
More than 60 participants learned how to make the blankets during two virtual events and more than 20 were crafted at two in-person events. In Bradford, blankets are being hand delivered to the YWCA’s shelter program as well as Destinations-Bradford.
This organization wants to be a catalyst for change in Bradford and surrounding Pennsylvania communities, and is helping to change the lives of those in need.
“Our families and staff really enjoyed this project, and it is amazing to look at all of the different fleece blankets Agora helped to produce,” said Fiscus. “Some are unicorns, there are pigs with glasses, and we even have tie dye with Agora colors. Once you participate in Project Linus, you have the information and knowledge and donate as many times as you want. I am proud of all that we were able to do for the cause and appreciate the lessons learned.”
Established in 2005, Agora Cyber Charter School is an online public school open to all Pennsylvania students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Agora’s rigorous curriculum is taught by Pennsylvania certified teachers trained to provide virtual instruction in real time and is focused on providing all students the educational resources and skills needed to become successful lifelong learners. Once enrolled with Agora, each student receives a computer, printer and all resource materials needed to be successful in a virtual environment.
For more information on Agora and their programs, visit https://agora.org/, call (844) 492-4672 or email info@agora.org.