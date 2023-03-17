Project Linus Virtual Challenge

Excited children showcase their work with beaming smiles of pride. The completed blankets will be packaged for delivery and supplied to the less fortunate of the Bradford and surrounding areas.

 Photo provided

Adults may have various thoughts concerning cyber schools, however this story is not written to focus on any of the politics of in-school vs. online student learning. This story — Is about an eager, selfless and talented group of students from Agora Cyber Charter School.

These students went through formal channels to officially begin an after school group and during their time together they drew upon their talents to extend a loving gesture to other area children who may be facing challenges.

