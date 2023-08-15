WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s faculty members gathered on Aug. 12 for Faculty Development Day. This twice annual event brings instructors from across the region together to discuss timely training items, provide resources to assist students, prepare for the upcoming term, and socialize to celebrate the academic year ahead. In addition to scheduled training activities, the College honored one of the institution’s most experienced faculty members, John Abplanalp.
Abplanalp was presented with a plaque and recognized for his service as an Instructor of Business Administration and for his dedication to fellow faculty members, students, and the college. His time at NPRC began in the earliest days of the institution as he got his start when NPRC was known as the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania. At NPRC, he’s taught a collection of business courses and has served as a mentor in business and education to many.
Director of Arts and Sciences Ben Blood noted, “He’s always been willing to step up to help me and NPRC whenever needed. Students always remark that he challenges them, but he walks with them to make sure they can meet the standards required in his course. He’s consistent and is always finding ways to add something new to his courses and help other instructors who need it.”
Abplanalp has had a successful career in business that began with Adelphia Communications Corporation in Coudersport. After his time with Adelphia, he worked his way to chief financial officer and later the assistant vice president and investment trust officer for Citizens & Northern Bank/ Citizens Trust Company. In 2010, he took on a new role that he remains in today as the business manager for the Coudersport Area School District.
In addition to his work in business and for NPRC, Abplanalp has also served the Potter County community through Boy Scouts of America, Rotary and the Knights of Columbus. A native of Elk County, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Penn State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Bonaventure University.