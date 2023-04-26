COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Chamber of Commerce has announced the 55th Potter-Tioga Maple Festival to be held Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6.
Events begin at 5 p.m. Thursday with vendors setting up and food vendors setting up, and the information tent opening.
At 7 a.m. on Friday is vendor set up, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., the information and First Aid tent is open. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Maple Festival will be open to the public. Food will be available throughout the day from a variety of vendors. From 3 to 7 p.m. will be a carnival for kids and young adults by Trowver Ride Co. At 6 p.m. music will be by Daniel Butler and friends at the Gazebo.
On Saturday, the pancake breakfast starts at 8 a.m. at St. Eulalia Parish Center for $6, or $8 for all-you-can-eat. It lasts until 1 p.m.
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the maple festival is open to the public. The car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. across from the Consistory. There will be door prizes, giveaways and a DJ. The carnival will begin at 10 a.m. for kids and young adults.
From noon to 4:30 p.m., music at the Gazebo will be by Dan Roche. At 2:15 p.m. will be the parade lineup, including the pet parade. It will start at Allegany Avenue and end at CARP Park. At 3 p.m. the parade steps off from Allegany Avenue and travels to CARP Park.
Throughout the day there will be food, vendors, music, pony rides and the Potter County Farmers Market.