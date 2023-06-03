The 2023 Smethport Area High School held an awards assembly to announce students who won scholarships on Wednesday, as well as their valedictorian Faith Miller and salutatorian Kaylee Swanson.
“These two girls were neck and neck all four years, it came down to Mr. Emerson tallying up the final marking period grades before we knew the winner — and even then it was an extremely close race, within half a grade point,” said Principal Douglas Dickerson.
Assistant Principal Brian Lawson presented those awarded with the National Honor Society recognition, including: President Ava Costa, Vice-President Ella Forquer, Secretary Kaylee Swanson, Treasurer Alyn Thomas, as well as members Katelyn Dunn Faith Miller, Owen Holmberg, Joanie Waldeck, Charity Lapp and Gillian Walker.
After Friday evening’s graduation ceremony, the class of 2023 includes: Preston Alferi, Breawna Benjamin, James Bickford, Jacob Bishop, Zachary Blauser, Raven Burkett, Ava Costa, Michael DuBeck, Hunter Dunmire, Katelyn Dunn, Joshua Erickson, Jaxon Faes, Baylee Fitzsimmons, Dawson Fitzsimmons, Ella Forquer, Mason Herbstritt, Emma Hill, Owen Holmberg, Leland Hughes, Joshua Hungiville, Hannah Knapp, Jacob Knapp, Kyle Ladlee, Charity Lapp, Hayden Leet, Abby Lutz, Carter Mason, Aiden McKean, Faith Miller, Eliana Murray, Taylor Neff, James Peffer, Ryan Pelchy, George Persing, Klayton Rogers, Jeremiah Rounsville, Seth Sanderson, Trevar Shelley, Kaylee Swanson, Tristen Taylor, Alyn Thomas, Brandon Tingley, Joanie Waldeck, Gillian Walker, Reilly Walker, Keegan Watson, Michael Wooster and Bryan Young.
Many students earned academic awards and scholarships:
Faith Miller was awarded The United States Marine Corps Awards in Excellence; The Bradford Ecumencial Home Nursing Scholarship; The Hannah C. Wolfe Memorial Fund; The Remembering Hannah Memorial Scholarship; The Elizabeth Losey Memorial Educational and Harold L. Carter Jr. Memorial Scholarship; The Richard Shirey Scholarship; The Judge Glenn E. Mencer Memorial CTC Scholarship; and The Donald R. and Audene M. Johnson Education Trust Scholarship.
Baylee Fitzsimmons was awarded The Tracy Fitzsimmons Memorial Scholarship; The Seth Digel Memorial Scholarship; The Smethport Education Association Memorial Scholarship; The Smethport Alumni awarded scholarship; The Deceased Members of John Berg Post #976 Memorial Scholarship; The John Berg Post #976 Memorial Auxiliary Memorial award; and The Foundation Scholarship.
Ava Costa was awarded The United States Marine Corps Awards in Excellence; The Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship; The Stewart Honorary Scholarship; The Smethport Sports Boosters awarded scholarship; and The Foundation Scholarship.
Gillian Walker was awarded The Seth Digel Memorial Scholarship; The Smethport Sports Boosters awarded scholarship; and The Harriett Strong Scholarship in Memory of Minnie Evans Strong and Edgar White Strong.
Ella Forquer was awarded The Donald R. and Audene M. Johnson Education Trust Scholarship; The Statewide Tax Recovery Award; The Smethport Alumni awarded scholarship; and The United States Marine Corps Awards in Excellence.
Tristen Taylor was awarded The Smethport Youth Football Scholarship; The Remembering Hannah Memorial Scholarship; The Smethport Alumni awarded scholarship; The Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship; and The Smethport Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #2497 Scholarship.
Kaylee Swanson was awarded The Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship; The Smethport Alumni awarded scholarship; The Stewart Honorary Scholarship; The Barry Shea Memorial Scholarship; The Harriet Rockefeller Scholarship; The Dianna Taylor Memorial Scholarship; and The Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees Scholarship.
Katelyn Dunn was awarded The Stewart Honorary Scholarship; The Deceased Members of John Berg Post #976 Memorial Scholarship; The John Berg Post #976 Memorial Auxiliary Memorial; The Judge Glenn E. Mercer Memorial Scholarship; and The Smethport Area Ambulance Association Scholarship.
Other scholarships awarded during the Awards Assembly included: Owen Holmberg who was awarded The United States Marine Corps Awards in Excellence; James Bickford, Bryan Young, Jacob Knapp and Hannah Knapp were awarded The Hannah C. Wolfe Memorial Fund; Reilly Walker and Jaxson Faes were awarded The Remembering Hannah Memorial Scholarship; Alyn Thomas, Abby Lutz and Preston Alfieri were also awarded scholarships from The Smethport Alumni; Alfieri and Thomas both were awarded with the Payton Isabella Brown Memorial, as well.
In addition, The Stewart Honorary Scholarships were awarded to Eliana Murray, Taylor Neff, Reilly Walker and Joanie Waldeck; The McKean Lodge #388 Free & Accepted Masons Scholarships were presented to Aiden McKean and Preston Alfieri; The Overcoming Obstacles Scholarship was presented to Emma Hill; The Richard Shirey Scholarship was also awarded to Abby Lutz; The Rotary Scholarship to Reilly Walker; The Ethyl Houck Memorial and the Class of 1974 Scholarship to Emma Hill; The Costa’s Supermarket Scholarship was awarded to Seth Sanderson and the Costa’s Ace Hardware Scholarship to Hunter Dumire; The C.L. McKeirnan Inc. Scholarship in memory of Chuck McKeirnan was awarded to Joshua Hungiville — in memory of Carole McKeirnan was awarded to Zachary Blauser and in memory of Gerry Coleman to Aiden McKean; The Northwest Savings Bank Scholarship was presented to Joanie Waldeck; and The Charles D. Buchanan Memorial Scholarship was presented to Charity Lapp.