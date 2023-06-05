Three Bradford Area High School graduates have been awarded the Bradford Instrumental Music Scholarship for the 2022/2023 school year. Scholarships totaling $3,000 were awarded to Amber Eschrich, Audrey Kemick, and Lacey Rodgers.
Eschrich is the daughter of Lynne and Andrew Eschrich. In addition to her impressive involvement in the band program she was also a member of Key Club, Student Lighthouse Team, and Envirothon. She plans to attend University of Pittsburgh to study communications and plans to join their marching band. Eschrich credits joining the BAHS marching band as one of the best decisions of her entire life and plans to be a lifelong musician.
Kemick is the daughter of the late Keith Lundgren and Jenette Kemick. She plans to attend Pennwest University to pursue secondary education: art education. Kemick was very involved in the music program in many different areas; marching band, concert band, wind ensemble, jazz ensemble, and orchestra. Outside of the band, she was involved in Key Club and National Honor Society. Music became a passion, a place she could be herself while doing something she adores. She gives the most gratitude to music, as it is a fundamental piece of her that she will never sacrifice.
Rodgers is the daughter of Paul and Sherry Rodgers. She will continue her education at Mansfield University studying music education. Her outstanding involvement in the band program, including being the Drum Major for three years, along with her roles in Key Club, 21st Century, Close Encounters, worship team, track team, swim team, National Honor Society, and being a lifeguard highlight her eagerness to learn and apply her talents to pursue her goals. She credits band as giving her somewhere she could belong, somewhere she could be herself, and where no one would judge her.
To recognize and reward those students who have spent countless hours with the Bradford Instrumental Music Program, a scholarship was developed in conjunction with the Bradford Public Schools Foundation. This is the 16th year of awarding these scholarships. Students are selected through a competitive application process which evaluates a variety of factors including student contributions to the music program, leadership abilities, and work ethic. It also takes into consideration grades, letters of recommendation, and a student essay. A selection committee composed of individuals who are not currently involved with the band program evaluates the anonymous applications.
The Bradford Instrumental Music Scholarship Program was created in 2007 to recognize and reward those students who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the music program while enriching the school and community. Recipients of scholarships have enriched the school and community with numerous performances in concerts, competitions, parades, music festivals, and athletic events, and deserve to be applauded for their efforts and contributions. Congratulations to these outstanding students who are deserving of these awards.