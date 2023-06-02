The Bradford Area High School class of 2023, which graduated Thursday, lost their freshmen year due to COVID. The student speakers during BAHS’s 143rd commencement ceremonies all touched on the experience of losing out on traditional high school activities.
As one of them put it during exercises in the high school auditorium, “We rose to the occasion, and adapted to what was thrown at us.”
Emma Swanson introduced the class of 168 members and spoke to her classmates about the 720 days they had spent together in high school. She left her classmates with seven of the most valuable lessons she thought would help in the future.
“First, never regret anything. Second, educate yourself. It is easy to go along with what others say. Do some research,” she said.
The class was hit with many obstacles along the way, but Swanson told the audience to treasure what they have, to never seek recognition for their work but to make sure to recognize others, and she said there is still so much to do so don’t use time as a limit in life.
“Ask for help. Don’t suffer in silence. It is OK not to know the answer,” Swanson said of what was number six on the list.
Number seven, the most important, was to romanticize life — to love greatly.
In Swanson’s closing remarks, she said, “This is the last time we will be in this building, we won’t be able to reach each other across the cafeteria table, it will be a buzz on the phone to reach out next time.”
Swanson is the daughter of Patrick and Kimberly Swanson.
Kylee Phillips presented the class address and focused on the legacy of the class of 2023.
“Our senior year was our first actual year we have had at the high school, and the last time we will see each other,” she said. “We didn’t get it all, but we did the most with what we had — that is what I hope our class is remembered as. We really are the same kids we were in elementary school.“
She is the daughter of Jennifer and Chris Phillips.
Bradford alumnus Chris Zawacki challenged the students to make an impact but don’t wait to do it. “Next week turns into 10 years,” he said.
He told the story of one of his current students who shared that she was “really happy he existed,” and how he had reflected on her statement — that he had had an impact on her.
“But the secret is, you don’t have to be a teacher to have an impact. … Have a passion for something, anything … have enthusiasm. Step out of the comfort zone and into the courage zone,” he said.
Every day, in each of Zawacki’s classes, he tells his students to have a nice day. At the end of his homeroom time, he said, he tells his students “carpe diem” — seize the day.
“The only moment that is guaranteed is this one. Take advantage of it,” he said. “Make a difference, make an impact.”
He told the students, after naming all of the Bradford teachers in his past, “there is a reason I remember, they had an impact on me. I would like to think these teachers in front of you have had some sort of impact on you — tell them at some point, but don’t wait too long.”
Zawacki, who graduated from BAHS in 1987, has worked in education and counseling for more than 25 years. He currently resides in Pittsburgh with his wife and college-age son and he is a teacher of social studies at Apollo-Ridge Senior High School.
Zawacki’s father, Jerry, was a teacher and head football coach at Bradford High for 17 years.
To the graduates family and friends, Zawacki said, “Tell these people tonight, not tomorrow or next week, tonight how they have impacted your life.”
The ceremony was also livestreamed on the WOWL TV YouTube Channel.
BRADFORD AREA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023
Troy Daniel Adkins; Jacob Matthew Andrews; Isabella Mae Baker, Cum Laude; Travis Allen Barger, Cum Laude; Tristin Marie Baxter, Magna Cum Laude; Alanna. Nichole Benson, Magna Cum Laude; Angel Renee Bourque-Ives; Samuel Alexander Brookens; Sayge Elaine Bruno, Summa Cum Laude; Cade Nathaniel Bucher, Magna Cum Laude; Aaron Dillon Burgess, Cum Laude, In absentia; Evan Lucas Button; Deklan Robert Chambers, Brianna Jean Coder, Cum Laude; Olivia Marie Coles, Summa Cum Laude; Kathreen Colón, Cum Laude; Nathan Colón; Brendan Wade Confer; Colin William Conneely, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew A. Conner, Cum Laude; Derek A. Correa; Madalene Rose Cowburn, Summa Cum Laude; Zachary L. Creek; Kaliyah Jalies Crouse, Cum Laude; Alyssa B. Crum, In absentia; Brett C. Danias-Skaggs ; Alisiya B.W. Dansberger, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey L. Deming, Summa Cum Laude; Adriana Linn Dennison, Magna Cum Laude; Manuel Antonio Diaz; Mikaela Mae Dioguardi ; Madison A. Dougherty; Patrick J. Dowell; Kyly A. Eckstrom; Tiffany AnnMarie Engle; Garrett Michael Erickson; Amber Eschrich, Summa Cum Laude; Lawrance Michael Eschrich; Shawn Derwood Farr; Zane T. Fink, Cum Laude; Isaiah David Fitton; Bailee Shae Fitzsimmons, Magna Cum Laude; Derek Andrew Frair; Grace Frasier, Magna Cum Laude; Mikala Ann Fuller; Catherine Esther Fussell; Elexis Elizabeth Gahn, Cum Laude; Kayden Jacob Gallik; Alexander J. Gangloff; Braden Nathaniel Gardner; Nathen D. Girdlestone; Juan F. Gonzalez; Mia J. Gore, Magna Cum Laude; Chase Brian Gray; Derec Lee Haight, Cum Laude; Helana L. Hallock; Kimberly Christine Hartle; Shiloh Adrienne Hatcher, Cum Laude; Elisa M. Hayden, Cum Laude; Evan Cole Henry; Tylin Mikel Hillyard; Kiara Elyse Hines; William Ben Hokensen; Laura Nayely Hollingsworth, Magna Cum Laude; Breanna Lynn Holsinger; Carson Howk, Magna Cum Laude; Maddox Miles Ingram, Cum Laude; Christian A. Jackson; Katlynn Marie Johnson; Lucas Cole Johnson, Magna Cum Laude; Makiah M. Johnson; Kayli Ann Keesler, Magna Cum Laude; Audrey Jessica Kemick, Summa Cum Laude; Rhys Walker Kennedy, Summa Cum Laude; Joshua Kinney, Cum Laude; Kaylee Rose Kline; Madeline G. Kloss, Summa Cum Laude; Hailey N. Kohler, Cum Laude; Andrew Krainz; Brett Ashton Kubeja; Lucas A. Laktash, Cum Laude; Aydan G. Landes; Jazmin A. Langston, Cum Laude; Apri Lynn Lanphere; Quinn J. Lasher; Zander Michael Lekas; Darci Grace Lockwood; Angelina M. Lonzi, Magna Cum Laude; Adrianna Rita Lonzi, Cum Laude; Alyssa J. Louk, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob C. Lucco; Sean C. Luce; Joshua Marrone, Summa Cum Laude; Mia McAndrew, In absentia; Garrett N. McAvoy; James Matthew McClelland; Landyn David McGarry; Kenza Marie Mihalko, In absentia; Katelyn M. Miller; Maverick L. Miller; Ian T. Miller, In absentia; Lucas William Moore, Magna Cum Laude; Caleb B. Morey; Anna Mae Nannen, Magna Cum Laude; John C. Nellis IV; Sara A. Oxendine; Kelsi Renae Packer; Jared Leroy Parris; Nicole Lynn Pecherzewski; Carli Ann Persichini, Cum Laude; Madison F. Persing; Ryan D. Persing; Kailee Grace Peterson, Summa Cum Laude; Kylee Lynn Phillips, Summa Cum Laude; Archer Hunt Pierce; Jesse D. Pire; Brayden Matthew-Jeffery Plowman; Meadow L. Pulver, Summa Cum Laude; Cambria Alexis Race, Magna Cum Laude; Caleb Jose Ramos, Cum Laude; Autum Sky Reed, Cum Laude; Zachary W. Remblad, In absentia; Andrew Carl Guy Renwick; Alexis Teagan Reynolds, Cum Laude; Emily Grace Reynolds, Cum Laude; Kiara Jade Reynolds; Ydalia Rigney, In absentia; Cascius K. Rissmiller; Lacey Kay Rodgers, Magna Cum Laude; Raymond James Rodgers, Cum Laude; Twila A. Rolfe; Vanessa N. Rubin; Evelyn M. Sanna, Summa Cum Laude; Lydia M. Sarnoski, Cum Laude; Abbigail Rae Schleicher, Summa Cum Laude; Jonah W. Schmidt, Cum Laude; Robert John Schwind, Cum Laude; Emma Grace Sera; Maxwell Richard Shaw, Magna Cum Laude; Austynn Nichole Sherwood; Emily E. Shields, Magna Cum Laude; Parker D. Shipman, Cum Laude; Dawson C. Smith, Cum Laude; Morgan Elizabeth Sprester; Keven James Stewart; Elizabeth Dawn Strait; Emma Jo Swanson, Summa Cum Laude; Codey Taylor; Jesse Taylor; Dale Eric Tim; Holly C. Tsepelis; Echo Tucker, In absentia; Emma Katherine Tyger, Magna Cum Laude; Gregory Allen Tyler, Magna Cum Laude; Maddax Z. Vance, Cum Laude; Mary Ann Wackwitz; Ambir Jane Walton; Alexis Elizabeth Ward, Summa Cum Laude; Natika White; Mallory Jai Whitlow, Summa Cum Laude; Connor John Wickett; Shawn Holden Wilt, Cum Laude; Jacob Wind; Joshua Michael Wood, Cum Laude; Justin Fred Yonker; Joseph E. Yost, Cum Laude; Dimetry Young; and Christopher Michael Zampogna, Summa Cum Laude.