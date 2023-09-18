WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded more than 300 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees during its summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 10.
- Shelby Knapp of Eldred received the Master of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.
- Michael Martino of Brockway received the Master of Science in Education degree in Education.
- Justin Osani of Port Allegany received the Master of Science in Education degree in Education.
- Jessica Torres of Saint Marys received the Master of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.