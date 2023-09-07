Foresters Financial announced Abbie Strait of Duke Center received a $2,500 scholarship.
Strait is eligible to reapply each year for up to four years.
The Foresters Competitive Scholarship is awarded annually to 300 students in the U.S. and Canada who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their contributions toward charitable community activities and have consistently excelled academically.
The scholarships can be awarded for up to four years for students pursuing undergraduate study at accredited two- or four-year colleges/universities or vocational/technical schools.
Strait attends Triangle Tech-DuBois.
Foresters Financial Interim President and CEO René Zanin said Strait earned her scholarship due to academic achievement and, importantly, time spent volunteering at the Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department and the SPCA.
“We are proud to recognize Abbie for her contributions to her local community and for exemplifying the core principles and values ingrained in the Foresters culture,” Zanin said. “On behalf of Foresters, I’d like to thank and congratulate Abbie on her accomplishments and am pleased to award her with this scholarship; we wish her every success as she pursues her studies.”
Foresters members, their spouses, children and grandchildren are all eligible to apply for consideration for an annual scholarship. Since 2012, Foresters has awarded more than 9,000 tuition scholarships internationally totaling more than $18.4 million.