TOPS 16
TOPS 16 met Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church at 54 W. Corydon St.
The meeting was opened by leader Vickie Johnson with the TOPS Pledge.
Weight recorder Carole VanSickle and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 15 members with a loss of 12.6 pounds. One member was excused and one was to keep a good chart.
The best loser in waiting and officer was Johnson. The household hint was given by Chris McCracken, the inspiration by Elaine Harris, the joke by Chris McCracken. The smile was by Jessie Skillman. The birthday gift was won by Jeanne Miller. The food chart was won by Theresa Bond.
The fruit is grapes and the vegetable is tomatoes. The food to avoid is hotdogs. The program was reading an article from the TOPS Magazine. The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS Prayer.
————————————
Current Events
Club of Bradford
The Current Events Club of Bradford met for their annual Fall Luncheon on Sept. 11 at the Bradford Club with 26 members in attendance.
President Barbara Clark introduced the new officers, welcomed back Pat Pascarella, and introduced new member Brenda Baker. New business was discussed, past presidents were honored.
The next meeting of the Current Events Club will be Monday, Oct. 2, at the Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. An executive board meeting will precede the regular meeting.