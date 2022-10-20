SARVER — Littney Lynne Switzer, daughter of Jeffrey and Jodi Switzer of Aiken, and Austin Jacob Hess, son of Craig and Jill Hess of Jeannette, were united in marriage in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 10 at the Armstrong Farm in Sarver, with Dylan Hess, cousin of the groom, officiating.
The bridge was given in marriage by her father. She wore an ivory strapless fit and flare gown with a chapel length train. The gown had 3-D alencon lace and chiffon flowers adorned with seed pearls, crystals and iridescent sequins. Her headpiece was a fingertip veil with seed pearl edging. She carried orange, burgundy and white dahlias and eucalyptus.