Sholi

ABDALLA SHOLI M.D.

The latest data from Centers of Disease Control and Prevention shows that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. To help reduce the number of cancer deaths, a wide variety of screenings are used by health care providers across the country.

Regular visits with your primary care provider usually include the recommended initial assessments, but it never hurts to advocate for yourself during these appointments. Be in the know of what cancer screenings to expect for your age range and ensure that you are getting screened accordingly.

