Royalty visits Rotary

On April 5, we hosted guest speaker Miss McKean County, Kailee Peterson. She had previously spent time with us when all the queen candidates stopped by last summer to present their talents. We were thrilled to catch up with her and see how life with the crown was going. Kailee told us that as a senior at Bradford High, she is taking AP courses as well as classes at Pitt Brad. She works when not in school, is Vice President of the National Honor Society, hosted a charity volleyball tournament for teen mental health, represented McKean County at Hershey, assisted Smethport Rotary with their Purse Bingo, and was one of the leads in her high school’s production of Damn Yankees. All of this while trying to decide what college to attend. Thank you Kailee for stopping by. We are so proud of you and all your accomplishments. There is no shortage of confidence that you are destined for greatness. Keep up the hard work.
Help Our Community
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
News in your Inbox!
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.