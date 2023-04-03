A monthly meeting of the Enchanted Mountain Weavers’ Guild will be held at the Bradford Area Public Library, located 67 West Washington Street, in Bradford, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
The program will be a presentation, “Sheep and Wool,” by a shepherd who has been raising sheep for many years, processing her own wool, and spinning. Learn about the many aspects of raising fiber animals.
All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Regina VanScoy at (716) 925-7109 or vanscoy716@outlook.com