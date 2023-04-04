SMETHPORT — The Smethport High School reunion of the Class of 1958 will be held at 3 p.m. June 7 at Chico’s Café on Main Street in Smethport.
The fee for the reunion is $30 per person, however, organizers stated there are funds available if cost is an issue.
Reserve your seat by contacting L. Mason Neely at Lmn1940@hughes.net or text him (908) 406-9228 or 179 Pennington Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell, NJ 08525; or Sylvia Houck at (814) 887-2140.
With your RSVP, include how many are attending, dinner preferences — steak, chicken, or pork chops — and submit payment to either Neely or Houck.
The agenda for the reunion is open at this time.