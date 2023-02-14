Christopher G. and Lisa M.Tanty Keller, formerly of Bradford, have announced the engagement of their son, Adam Christopher Keller to Melinda Rose Price, daughter of James and Julie Price of Cumming, Ga. Adam is a 2017 graduate of Jacksonville University with a degree in theater and is currently a production manager at The Stoneridge Group in Alpharetta, Ga. Melinda is a 2020 graduate of The University of North Georgia with a degree in exercise science. She is currently a facility administrator for Atlanta Tech Park in Norcross, Ga.
An Aug. 5, 2023 wedding has been planned.