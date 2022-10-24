Victim Resource Center Delta Kappa Gamma

Shelly Alcorn (left), Deborah Wendell, and Kathy Kresge (right) stand in front of the items donated to the Victims Resource Center by Delta Kappa Gamma during their Oct. meeting.

 Photo submitted

President Deborah Wensel welcomed members to Delta Kappa Gamma’s October 22 meeting. Delta Kappa Gamma Society promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

The program, presented by Shelly Alcorn, was an informative overview of the Victims Resource Center, 24 West Corydon Street, in Bradford.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos