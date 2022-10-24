President Deborah Wensel welcomed members to Delta Kappa Gamma’s October 22 meeting. Delta Kappa Gamma Society promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
The program, presented by Shelly Alcorn, was an informative overview of the Victims Resource Center, 24 West Corydon Street, in Bradford.
Items requested for the YWCA Victims Resource Center are disposable diapers, wipes, baby powder, Vaseline, baby lotion and baby soap. Cash donations for personal articles for the Victim’s Resource Center are always welcome and appreciated.
The Hotline 888-822-6325, is a number that is answered 24 hours a day by a local advocate. Alcorn included in the presentation that no one deserves to be abused and abuse is never the victim’s fault.
She explained that if you know of someone who needs help, become informed about the Victim’s Resource Center, lend a sympathetic ear. Let the victim know that you care. Listen without judgment or blame. Support whatever decision is made. Keep all information confidential. Let the victim know about the YWCA Victims Resource Center where advocates will explain the victim’s rights and options. Very soon family pets may also come to the shelter.
Delta Kappa Gamma members continue to collect objects for children and adults in the YWCA Victims Resource Center.
Minutes of the October meeting and the treasurer’s report were accepted and filed. Get well cards were sent as well as condolence cards.
The next Delta Kappa Gamma meeting is at 10 a.m., Nov. 19, at the Baptist Church in Kane. We will have our annual Christmas auction to benefit the scholarship fund.