The Bradford Bridge Club hosted a 4 table Club Appreciation game on Wednesday at the Bradford Public Library. First place went to the team of Dick Woodruff of Smethport and Paige Drake of Allegany, N.Y. Bill Tordello of Bemus Point, N.Y. and Ed Bello of Warren finished in second. There was a tie for third between CB Goodrich of Roulette and Bonnie Smith with the team of Tim Anderson of Salamanca, N.Y. and Carol Wurster.

