60th anniversary

Philip and Laura Wirtz

 Photo provided

Philip “Stub” Wirtz and Laura Bliss Wirtz of Holmen, Wisc., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2022. They were married in 1962 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Eldred, Pa. Mr. Wirtz enjoyed a 37-year career in the pharmaceutical industry and is now retired. He spends his time golfing, fly-fishing, and hunting. Mrs. Wirtz worked as a teller in various banks and also in retail sales. She is an enthusiastic artist and spends many hours with her painting projects. The couple walks with their dog “Chip” for exercise. Their two children, Greg and Karen, along with their spouses and Phil and Laura’s seven grandchildren will honor the couple with a celebration in Onalaska, Wisc.

Local & Social

