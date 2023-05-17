Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&