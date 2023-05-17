ALTOONA — Residents across Pennsylvania now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.
Verizon has recently introduced 5G Ultra Wideband service to parts of McKean and Elk counties.
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to do things on their mobile device that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.
These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using up to 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Pennsylvania markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.
Lastly, the addition of 5G service in Pennsylvania will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.