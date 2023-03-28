The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will dedicate its new $24.5 million George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building in a ceremony March 31.
The dedication will take place at 3 p.m. in the two-story atrium of the 40,000-square-foot building, which opened in January. It will include remarks from George B. Duke, chairman and owner of Zippo Manufacturing Co., for whom the building is being named. The public is invited to attend.
The Duke Building is home to the university’s computer information systems and technology program, technology services office, energy science and technology program and two new four-year engineering technology programs – energy engineering technology and mechanical engineering technology.
Other speakers at the Duke Building dedication include Dr. Ann E. Cudd, provost of the University of Pittsburgh; Cris Dush, Pennsylvania state senator; Martin Causer ‘96, Pennsylvania state representative; Richard T. Esch ‘83, president of Pitt-Bradford; Christopher D. Napoleon ’86-‘88, president and chief engineer for Napoleon Engineering Services; Dr. Matt Kropf, associate professor of engineering technology; and Mychal Berlinski, a junior energy engineering technology student.
Following the dedication and ribbon cutting, visitors will be able to tour the building, enjoy a reception, and hear from faculty, staff and students as well as manufacturing representatives for some of the cutting-edge equipment in the building’s labs, such as precision measuring and automation devices, 3D printers, a plasma cutter, CNC milling machines and lathes, fluid dynamics systems, strength of materials testers, and state-of-the-art electronics measurement systems
Students, faculty and staff from the computer information systems and technology program will also demonstrate projects in the new virtual and augmented reality lab and the systems, networks and projects lab.
“It turned out so well,” Duke said of his namesake on a tour of the building earlier this month. “It’s very impressive with everything brand new. The students should find that attractive. I look forward to the future of this building.”
Esch said, “Naming our new engineering and information technologies building in his honor is a fitting tribute to George, who has been a steadfast supporter of many campus initiatives, including technology.”
Last year, Duke pledged a $2 million gift dedicated largely to equipping the building with state-of-the-art technology. In 2015, Zippo contributed $1 million to support the university’s computer information systems and technology project.
Other major donors included KOA Speer Electronics Inc., Halloran Philanthropies and American Refining Group Inc., Northwest Bank, Control Chief Corp., Hamlin Bank and Trust Co., Napoleon Engineering Services, the George A. and Margaret Mee Foundation, and Sarah B. Duke.
The first academic building that the campus has built in two decades, the Duke Building was designed by HED of Michigan and uses strategic integration of glass to reduce energy usage while preserving access to daylight and views. That is just one energy-saving strategy incorporated into the construction of the building, which is expected to achieve silver-level or higher rating from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
As part of its energy conservation efforts, the building also has the largest solar array in the University of Pittsburgh system installed on its roof. Inside the building, visitors can watch the real-time output of the array on a display created by energy science and technology students.
For more information on the new building or Pitt-Bradford’s engineering technology programs, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/engineeringbuilding, which will also broadcast the dedication ceremony for those unable to attend in person.
Those who plan to attend in person are asked to RSVP to Joelle Warner, director of donor relations and stewardship, at 814-362-5091 or jaw104@pitt.edu.