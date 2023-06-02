Troy Daniel Adkins; Jacob Matthew Andrews; Isabella Mae Baker, Cum Laude; Travis Allen Barger, Cum Laude; Tristin Marie Baxter, Magna Cum Laude; Alanna. Nichole Benson, Magna Cum Laude; Angel Renee Bourque-Ives; Samuel Alexander Brookens; Sayge Elaine Bruno, Summa Cum Laude; Cade Nathaniel Bucher, Magna Cum Laude; Aaron Dillon Burgess, Cum Laude, In absentia; Evan Lucas Button; Deklan Robert Chambers, Brianna Jean Coder, Cum Laude; Olivia Marie Coles, Summa Cum Laude; Kathreen Colón, Cum Laude; Nathan Colón; Brendan Wade Confer; Colin William Conneely, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew A. Conner, Cum Laude; Derek A. Correa; Madalene Rose Cowburn, Summa Cum Laude; Zachary L. Creek; Kaliyah Jalies Crouse, Cum Laude; Alyssa B. Crum, In absentia; Brett C. Danias-Skaggs ; Alisiya B.W. Dansberger, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey L. Deming, Summa Cum Laude; Adriana Linn Dennison, Magna Cum Laude; Manuel Antonio Diaz; Mikaela Mae Dioguardi ; Madison A. Dougherty; Patrick J. Dowell; Kyly A. Eckstrom; Tiffany AnnMarie Engle; Garrett Michael Erickson; Amber Eschrich, Summa Cum Laude; Lawrance Michael Eschrich; Shawn Derwood Farr; Zane T. Fink, Cum Laude; Isaiah David Fitton; Bailee Shae Fitzsimmons, Magna Cum Laude; Derek Andrew Frair; Grace Frasier, Magna Cum Laude; Mikala Ann Fuller; Catherine Esther Fussell; Elexis Elizabeth Gahn, Cum Laude; Kayden Jacob Gallik; Alexander J. Gangloff; Braden Nathaniel Gardner; Nathen D. Girdlestone; Juan F. Gonzalez; Mia J. Gore, Magna Cum Laude; Chase Brian Gray; Derec Lee Haight, Cum Laude; Helana L. Hallock; Kimberly Christine Hartle; Shiloh Adrienne Hatcher, Cum Laude; Elisa M. Hayden, Cum Laude; Evan Cole Henry; Tylin Mikel Hillyard; Kiara Elyse Hines; William Ben Hokensen; Laura Nayely Hollingsworth, Magna Cum Laude; Breanna Lynn Holsinger; Carson Howk, Magna Cum Laude; Maddox Miles Ingram, Cum Laude; Christian A. Jackson; Katlynn Marie Johnson; Lucas Cole Johnson, Magna Cum Laude; Makiah M. Johnson; Kayli Ann Keesler, Magna Cum Laude; Audrey Jessica Kemick, Summa Cum Laude; Rhys Walker Kennedy, Summa Cum Laude; Joshua Kinney, Cum Laude; Kaylee Rose Kline; Madeline G. Kloss, Summa Cum Laude; Hailey N. Kohler, Cum Laude; Andrew Krainz; Brett Ashton Kubeja; Lucas A. Laktash, Cum Laude; Aydan G. Landes; Jazmin A. Langston, Cum Laude; Apri Lynn Lanphere; Quinn J. Lasher; Zander Michael Lekas; Darci Grace Lockwood; Angelina M. Lonzi, Magna Cum Laude; Adrianna Rita Lonzi, Cum Laude; Alyssa J. Louk, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob C. Lucco; Sean C. Luce; Joshua Marrone, Summa Cum Laude; Mia McAndrew, In absentia; Garrett N. McAvoy; James Matthew McClelland; Landyn David McGarry; Kenza Marie Mihalko, In absentia; Katelyn M. Miller; Maverick L. Miller; Ian T. Miller, In absentia; Lucas William Moore, Magna Cum Laude; Caleb B. Morey; Anna Mae Nannen, Magna Cum Laude; John C. Nellis IV; Sara A. Oxendine; Kelsi Renae Packer; Jared Leroy Parris; Nicole Lynn Pecherzewski; Carli Ann Persichini, Cum Laude; Madison F. Persing; Ryan D. Persing; Kailee Grace Peterson, Summa Cum Laude; Kylee Lynn Phillips, Summa Cum Laude; Archer Hunt Pierce; Jesse D. Pire; Brayden Matthew-Jeffery Plowman; Meadow L. Pulver, Summa Cum Laude; Cambria Alexis Race, Magna Cum Laude; Caleb Jose Ramos, Cum Laude; Autum Sky Reed, Cum Laude; Zachary W. Remblad, In absentia; Andrew Carl Guy Renwick; Alexis Teagan Reynolds, Cum Laude; Emily Grace Reynolds, Cum Laude; Kiara Jade Reynolds; Ydalia Rigney, In absentia; Cascius K. Rissmiller; Lacey Kay Rodgers, Magna Cum Laude; Raymond James Rodgers, Cum Laude; Twila A. Rolfe; Vanessa N. Rubin; Evelyn M. Sanna, Summa Cum Laude; Lydia M. Sarnoski, Cum Laude; Abbigail Rae Schleicher, Summa Cum Laude; Jonah W. Schmidt, Cum Laude; Robert John Schwind, Cum Laude; Emma Grace Sera; Maxwell Richard Shaw, Magna Cum Laude; Austynn Nichole Sherwood; Emily E. Shields, Magna Cum Laude; Parker D. Shipman, Cum Laude; Dawson C. Smith, Cum Laude; Morgan Elizabeth Sprester; Keven James Stewart; Elizabeth Dawn Strait; Emma Jo Swanson, Summa Cum Laude; Codey Taylor; Jesse Taylor; Dale Eric Tim; Holly C. Tsepelis; Echo Tucker, In absentia; Emma Katherine Tyger, Magna Cum Laude; Gregory Allen Tyler, Magna Cum Laude; Maddax Z. Vance, Cum Laude; Mary Ann Wackwitz; Ambir Jane Walton; Alexis Elizabeth Ward, Summa Cum Laude; Natika White; Mallory Jai Whitlow, Summa Cum Laude; Connor John Wickett; Shawn Holden Wilt, Cum Laude; Jacob Wind; Joshua Michael Wood, Cum Laude; Justin Fred Yonker; Joseph E. Yost, Cum Laude; Dimetry Young; and Christopher Michael Zampogna, Summa Cum Laude.

