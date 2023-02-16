hunt

‘Big Dog’ Hoffman (left) and his son Nathan, with their five coyotes they caught this weekend.

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG — ‘Team Big Dog,’ a local father-and-son team of well-known and respected coyote hunters, entered the record books this past weekend as they harvested the heaviest coyote ever recorded at any of Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Predator Hunt or Traps.

Early on Sunday morning, ‘Big Dog’ Hoffman and his son Nathan, who are St. Marys locals, received local attention for harvesting a 49.4 pound male coyote at 6:00 a.m. Ironically, Big Dog Hoffman also held the previous record for the largest coyote set back in 2020. The coyote was harvested on private lands in Elk County.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos