JOHNSONBURG — ‘Team Big Dog,’ a local father-and-son team of well-known and respected coyote hunters, entered the record books this past weekend as they harvested the heaviest coyote ever recorded at any of Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Predator Hunt or Traps.
Early on Sunday morning, ‘Big Dog’ Hoffman and his son Nathan, who are St. Marys locals, received local attention for harvesting a 49.4 pound male coyote at 6:00 a.m. Ironically, Big Dog Hoffman also held the previous record for the largest coyote set back in 2020. The coyote was harvested on private lands in Elk County.
In addition to the record-setting male coyote, Team Big Dog also brought in four other coyotes they harvested over the weekend. They hunt a combination of private and public lands and use both mouth and electronic calls.
Big Dog harvested his first coyote of the weekend, a 35.8 pound male, at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. The next day, at 3:30 a.m., he harvested another male coyote, which weighed in at 32.0 pounds.
Nate Hoffman harvested his first coyote of the weekend, a 33.0 pound female, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He harvested a 42.4 pound male at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Hunters are reminded that if they choose to participate during the second weekend of this two-weekend hunt or trap, they must have their registration postmarked by Thursday, Feb. 16.
Weigh-in is at 4:00 p.m. every day. Categories include coyote, fox, largest female coyote, and largest female fox. Additional information at the Facebook Page, Rolfe Beagle Club.