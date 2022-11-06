Pitt tops Syracuse

Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons Jr. (14) wraps up Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (14) at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, on Saturday.

 Syracuse.com/TNS

PITTSBURGH — Like the rest of their teammates, Rodney Hammond and C'Bo Flemister have sat and watched Israel Abanikanda carry Pittsburgh's offense for most of a wildly uneven season.

The ACC's leading rusher sidelined by an injury before Saturday's visit from No. 22 Syracuse, Hammond and Flemister were more than happy to pick up the slack for a program that calls itself "RB U."

