Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations are invited to virtually attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Annual Waterfowl Briefing, which will be streamed live via the agency’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. The briefing will be recorded, and a link will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.

During the live briefing, Game Commission Waterfowl Program Specialist Nate Huck and Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg will be discussing the proposed 2023-24 waterfowl hunting seasons, proposed regulations, proposed federal frameworks and the 2020 waterfowl hunter survey results. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos