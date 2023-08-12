The Pennhills Club hosted the 2023 CARE ‘fore’ Children Golf Tournament on Sunday.
To date, approximately $38,000 has been raised with proceeds benefiting McKean County CARE for Children’s free outreach services for children with developmental delays; pediatric developmental screenings; therapeutic recreation programs; and child safety initiatives which aim to prevent disabilities and fatalities from accidental injuries.
More than 210 donors, businesses and organizations provided sponsorships and in-kind donations of prizes and other services to support the tournament. Thirty-six teams comprising 143 golfers made up the field.
Each year CARE for Children provides services to improve the lives of children of all abilities in McKean County and the surrounding region. Events like the annual golf tournament make these services and programs possible.