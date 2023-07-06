Penn State fans, it’s time for mailbag segment. Let’s get right to it.
Hey Johnny! Penn State had a good month of recruiting in June. Do you think they’ll keep it going in July? And who should we be on the lookout for in terms of incoming commits? — James S.
“Good” is an understatement. James Franklin and his staff went to work in June, securing seven commitments. That includes three wide receivers, filling the biggest hole in the class. Penn State’s class ranks sixth and seventh nationally by Rivals and 247 Sports, respectively, with 21 members and 13 four-star commits.
But Penn State’s staff isn’t done. Two players to watch in the next couple of days are Nick Marsh and Mylachi Williams. Marsh, one of the top receivers in the country, was previously committed to Michigan State and is now deciding between Sparty, Penn State and Pitt. He’s scheduled to announce his decision on Friday. Williams, a star at Monsignor Bonner, is a four-star defensive end who is scheduled to announce his decision on Saturday. Penn State is the overwhelming favorite.
Two other names to keep an eye on? Jaylen Harvey and Liam Andrews. Harvey was scheduled to commit this past Tuesday but pushed back his decision to an unspecified date. Penn State held a commanding lead but the four-star Maryland defensive end might stay home with the Terps. USC and Florida are also involved. Andrews is a four-star, two-way lineman from Dexter Southfield in Massachusetts. He’s ranked as high as No. 55 nationally by on3, which reported that Andrews is slated to announce next week. Penn State is in on him, but so are South Carolina and Wisconsin.
Johnny, your thoughts on the interior defensive line: do we have the strength or the potential to be decent? The rest of the defense looks strong. — John D.
It’s no secret that defensive tackle is the defense’s biggest question mark going into August camp and, eventually, the 2023 season. Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton are going to terrorize offensive tackles. Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs playing off each other will be a sight to see. And the secondary is deep and talented despite losing both Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown. Whether or not Manny Diaz’s defense is one of the best units in the country will come down to the interior.
Hakeem Beamon (284 pounds), Dvon Ellies (302), Coziah Izzard (294) and Zane Durant (280) have all gotten bigger over winter and summer workouts. They all had their bright spots, too, in 2022. It’s just a matter of consistency. And, of course, holding up against downhill, relentless rushing attacks (aka Michigan).
I can’t sit here and say the defensive tackles will definitely be big enough, strong enough and good enough to get the job done. They have the potential. But we’ll all have to wait to find out if they live up to it.
Can defense still win the Big Ten these days? Will Penn State’s defense be good enough to give Drew Allar time to get comfortable and settle in? — Jeff H.
A bit of that depends on the defensive tackles. But I do think Diaz’s defense, plus a strong running game with Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and an impressive offensive line, can carry the Nittany Lions through the first half of their schedule.
West Virginia shouldn’t scare you. Neither should Delaware or Illinois. Penn State will be champing at the bit to host Iowa for the White Out after what happened in 2021. Northwestern and UMass are both going to be bad. Those six games set up nicely to get in, get out and get Allar comfortable along the way.
It gets tougher with the Oct. 21 road test at Ohio State and the Nov. 11 game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium. But by then, you’d hope Allar is settled.
Could you address the recent baseball coach hire by Pat Kraft? Cooper resigned after failing to break free from constant mediocrity with a 42.3% win rate. With an opportunity to change the direction of the program, Kraft hires someone with a 44.3% win rate. Really? — Don S.
I understand the frustration. They could’ve gone with a young, up-and-coming coach. They could have plucked someone with greater success from a smaller conference. But I also get the rationale from Pat Kraft to hire Mike Gambino.
Gambino wasn’t working with much at Boston College, a doormat program in the typically difficult ACC. A 291-366 record over 13 seasons is nothing to write home about. But Gambino has taken Boston College to NCAA regionals twice (2016, 2023) and took the Eagles to the ACC tournament four times. That’s better than what Rob Cooper did in 10 years at Penn State. Plus, there is the familiarity between Gambino and Kraft, who was Boston College’s athletic director before coming to Happy Valley.
Is it fair to be underwhelmed by the hire? Sure. But if Penn State wasn’t going to think outside the box with it, this is about as good as they could do.