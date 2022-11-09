OWEN POWERS SABRES

Owen Powers battles for control of the buck during the Sabres 4-1 to the Coyotes.

 Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona.

