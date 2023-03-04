Over 50 special athletes from McKean, Warren, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties competed Friday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sport and Fitness Center pool in the annual Special Olympics Swimming Invitational, sponsored by the Bradford Rotary Club.
The invitational is the culmination of the swimming season for most of the athletes, who have been in training for several months for this event. Seven swimmers, whose names will be announced, will advance to the Pennsylvania Special Olympics Summer Games at Penn State, June 8-10.
15yd Walk: Randy Johnson, Theresa Vanettten. 15yd Assisted: Randy Johnson, Theresa Vanetten, Seth Carberry. 15yd Unassisted: Colton Ristau, Theresa Vanetten, Kyle Fortman. 15yd Float: Rene Chittester, Randy Johnson. 25yd Float: Seth Carberry. 25yd Freestyle: Brad Szymanski, Anthony Clancy, Shawn Albaugh, Conner Campbell, Julie Gregg, Kristen Sorensen, Stephanie Tyger, Kirsten LaBella, Kaylee Turner. 25yd Breaststroke: Morgan Nelson. 25yd Backstroke: Jay Newcombe, Nick Barker, Kyle Fortman, Ty Szymanski, Kristen Sorensen, Kirsten LaBella, Kaylee Turner, Julie Gregg. 50yd Freestyle: Colton Ristau, Nick Barker, Justin Allen, Conner Campbell, Jonah Schmidt, Julie Gregg, Kaylee Turner, Kristen Sorensen. 50yd Backstroke: Ty Szymanski, Kirsten LaBella. 4x25yr. Free Relay: Ken Burlingame, Anthony Clancy, Jay Newcombe, Patty Price, Justin Allen, Conner Campbell, Kyle Fortman, Colton Ristau.