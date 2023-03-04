special olympics

Jay Newcombe of McKean County swims to a silver medal finish in the 50-yard freestyle.

 Photo submitted

Over 50 special athletes from McKean, Warren, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties competed Friday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sport and Fitness Center pool in the annual Special Olympics Swimming Invitational, sponsored by the Bradford Rotary Club.

The invitational is the culmination of the swimming season for most of the athletes, who have been in training for several months for this event. Seven swimmers, whose names will be announced, will advance to the Pennsylvania Special Olympics Summer Games at Penn State, June 8-10.

