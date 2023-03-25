sabres

Alex Tuch (89) and Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen (1) of the Buffalo Sabres celebrate after Friday’s 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Friday night.

Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist, Tage Thompson scored his 44th goal, and JJ Peterka had two assists to help the Sabres snap a four-game skid and win for the third time in 13 games (3-8-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves to win for the first time in seven starts.

