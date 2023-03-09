I believe we all know, deep inside, there is a supreme power that created all things and holds the universe together. Common sense easily tells us the immensely complicated and diverse life forms on earth couldn’t have merely evolved. In fact, there is no way life just happens, a fact science always ignores. Science, when it discovers a universal law or concept somehow twists things conceitedly around and preaches there is no creator or God when in actuality they’ve only discovered His method.
Beauty-wise you have to be pretty dim to witness the incredible natural beauty all around us and not recognize the artist behind it all. The sheer number of flowers alone and their intoxicating and varied scents defy comprehension. Flowers didn’t have to be beautiful nor their scents exquisite to survive and multiply. They could have been created mud brown and smelled terrible, but there is love in that beauty if you really think about it.
Mankind muddles along, disobeys the rules we’ve been given and then wonders why the world is a mess. Power, greed, lusts all exert the same fatal attraction. But, since mankind loves to jumble up religion, superstition and magic all together, its small wonder there are so many different beliefs. In fact, it’s amusing to look back at the superstitions my family and friends held over the years, it’s quite fun, but somethings make you wonder.
As an 8-year-old I remember my father coming home after work and heading up on Mt. Raub to hunt. Dad, Richard Robertson, owned an old, rather ratty red hunting vest with a big game pouch. The pockets held matches, compass, tissues, gloves (cheap ones of course), knives and other pertinent necessities. The bright red color was so soiled it had faded almost to brown, the game pouch bottom was stiff with dried blood, while bits of leaves, tiny twigs and feathers lined every pocket, but Dad refused to let mom wash it. He was convinced doing so would, as he put it, “Wash away the good luck.” His vest was lucky and having attributed a personality to his vest felt messing with its mojo was unwise.
Mom thought the vest was filthy and disgusting, finally convincing dad to let her wash it. This took a couple years mind you, but she wore father down.
Once washed the vest was almost unrecognizable. It was indeed bright red, the pocket flaps unwrinkled and lying flat, the game pouch limber. It just looked, well, clean. Mom raised her nose in the air and informed dad that she had to wash it twice. It was so disgusting.
My brother and I thought the vest did look better, but dad was clearly troubled. It was indeed clean, but somehow different. Has some virtue disappeared with the dirt?
The next evening dad went hunting and came back empty handed. Mom said those things happen, but for the next week dad went out every evening and never bagged a rabbit or grouse. His luck had vanished. The cover was too thick for a shot, he missed, the bird flushed behind him, the rabbit dodged just as he pulled the trigger. By the weekend even mom was looking disconcerted despite herself.
Saturday dad hunted with his cousin Roy and he shot a rabbit first thing in the morning. After cleaning the rabbit dad insisted Roy wiped his bloody hands on the back of his vest, blooding it in. Shortly afterwards dad shot a rabbit, the run of bad luck had ended. As you may have guessed, that vest was never washed again.
What happened there? Coincidence, dad’s state of mind, or had mom really washed the luck out of that vest?
When I was a teenager it was common to find someone carrying a lucky rabbit’s foot. They were for sale in the five and 10 stores, usually white with a metal cap on the end and a bead chain to fasten them to purse straps, belt loops, whatever. Not surprisingly dad had one in his vest and mom bought us boys one as well.
I’m not sure they worked, but for some ridiculous reason you felt better carrying one. We didn’t take them seriously, but when mom brought home a fat bellied, laughing Buda statue we immediately fell under its spell. We watched a movie where the main character without fail rubbed his Buda’s belly before venturing out on dangerous missions. Failure to do so meant trouble.
Mom happened upon a Buda on sale, bought it, and set him on the coffee table as a joke. That morning as we headed out the door hunting, she laughed and told us to rub Buddha’s belly for luck. As fate would have it, we enjoyed a great day afield and Buda naturally got the credit. Strangely enough, those days we neglected to rub Buddha’s belly were seldom as successful. Naturally, over the years Buddha’s belly became very smooth indeed from constant rubbing.
I suppose primitive tribes have built complex rituals and ceremonies from less. Buddha eventually fell and shattered, we were heartbroken, but fortunately, unlike the vest, our luck still held despite his untimely demise.
Superstitions are mysterious, though our belief in them does often appear to have some validity, brought on either by ourselves subconsciously or something inexplicable in the universe.
What do you believe about your superstition; fact or fiction?