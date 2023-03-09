13th

There are numberless superstitions out there, Friday the 13th being just one example. But are superstitions the product of just imagination alone or is there something to them? There are many unexplained happenings in everyone’s life and there are few that don’t have some good luck charm or ritual, say before the big game? The author has a few thoughts on the subject.

I believe we all know, deep inside, there is a supreme power that created all things and holds the universe together. Common sense easily tells us the immensely complicated and diverse life forms on earth couldn’t have merely evolved. In fact, there is no way life just happens, a fact science always ignores. Science, when it discovers a universal law or concept somehow twists things conceitedly around and preaches there is no creator or God when in actuality they’ve only discovered His method.

Beauty-wise you have to be pretty dim to witness the incredible natural beauty all around us and not recognize the artist behind it all. The sheer number of flowers alone and their intoxicating and varied scents defy comprehension. Flowers didn’t have to be beautiful nor their scents exquisite to survive and multiply. They could have been created mud brown and smelled terrible, but there is love in that beauty if you really think about it.

