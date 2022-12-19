adad

Pittsburgh Penguins Right Wing Bryan Rust (17) maintains possession of the puck from Carolina Hurricanes Center Jordan Staal (11).

 Katherine Gawlik/Getty Images/Pittsburgh Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past Pittsburgh for a 3-2 victory Sunday, snapping the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak.

Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games.

