The human body is remarkable. Though it was pitch black and I was barely awake, with one eye stubbornly refusing to open, my body knew the smartest thing to do this particular morning was to roll over and go back to sleep. It instinctively knew anyone with common sense would do the smart thing, but the problem was the alarm on my phone was chiming. It was spring gobbler season once again and the agony of early rising was just beginning. For the thousandth time, I wondered why anyone would do this to themselves.
The thermometer hovered in the 30’s and a quick glance outside showed the barely sprouting leaves were covered in snow. Now, I knew what my body had sensed, it was miserable outside. I made some peanut butter toast, read a chapter or two in the scriptures and started layering on clothing. It would be a cold, nasty morning, no doubt about that.
I’d allowed myself 30 minutes to prepare, and though that seems a reasonable amount of time, it passed swiftly and soon, I was hustling out the door. The engine fired, bright headlights cutting the dense blackness and revealing swaths of light snow swirling over the whitened grass.
Experience has shown me that there are more than enough insane turkey hunters to fill several asylums, but some are more fanatical than most. I wouldn’t be hunting alone. At the appointed spot, waiting for me was Scott Neely. Neely pursues turkeys with a single-minded obsession, my kind of guy.
I gathered a fanny pack, seat, shotgun, water bottle and walking stick, piling them inside his truck. Wide awake now, the blast of icy air on the front porch had taken care of any remaining grogginess, I grinned at him and he grinned back.
“Nice weather,” I remarked sarcastically.
“Hope you didn’t forget the suntan lotion.” He replied ever so seriously.
“Darn, knew something was missing.” I replied feigning frustration.
Off we went into the darkness, finally turning off onto a side road and winding our way to a location we knew a gobbler roosted. As we were parking, we walked to the break of the hill and hooted. Instantly, the big bird answered. We looked at each excitedly, both feeling that surge of adrenalin course through our bodies and quickly headed the ridge in the dim light of predawn.
Less than 150 yards down the road, a brazen gobble froze us in our tracks. We’d misjudged the distance alarmingly, accidently walking closer than intended and quickly scurried to the side of the road and set up, thankful it was as dark as it was. In full daylight we knew the gobbler would have spotted us.
We were in larger timber and could see perhaps 35 yards in front of us. Ten minutes later we heard the bird fly down and gobble. Neely and I both called and the bird slowly came closer and closer. The last gobbles were so close, I almost swallowed my mouth call. Then silence. When the birds gobbled again, they were 200 yards away. We messed with them some time, but they left us in a hurry, most likely following a hen. Typical gobbler behavior.
We headed to a different location and were delighted to hear a faint gobble far across the valley. We moved down the road and dropped down the side hill toward him. Not a sound. Returning to our original location, we called and the bird gobbled on our side of the valley. He was coming and was already halfway to us.
We hurriedly set up. It was a beautiful location to call from. Several large rocks were scattered about the bench and visibility was good, we could see some 50 yards in front of us.
The bird drew steadily closer, and the closer he came, the harder my heart pounded. My glasses were fogging over because of my face mark and I began breathing in my nose and exhaling out my mouth in a thin jet of air. That worked and my glasses slowly cleared.
A lot of things can go wrong turkey hunting and I consciously concentrated on enjoying the gobbling and savoring the excitement the bird created coming ever closer.
At the last moment, the bird, just out of my sight, began moving parallel to me and to my left. That was okay, for Neely was covering that section of approach. Shifting my eyes toward him as a colossal gobble shook the woods, I saw him quickly raise his gun and turn to his left. I knew he’d seen the gobbler who’d slipped behind some cover, giving him the opportunity to aim in the gobbler’s direction.
Afraid to even twitch I didn’t dare move my head to watch clearly. Wham. Neely rocked back and a flurry of wings flashed as the turkey went down. He’d got him. We both ran to the bird, a beauty, 19 pounds with a nice beard and 7/8th inch spurs.
Suddenly, the snow, sleet, cold and gloom of the morning was as bright as a sunny day. We were so happy to have scored and shared such a thrilling experience.
After the great netting job Neely made on my huge trout two weeks ago, I was thankful he’d scored first, it only seemed fair.