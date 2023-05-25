In the second year of its existence, the annual Kinzua Cup Walleye tournament once again impressed, seeing an increase of anglers, competition and big fish.
In January of 2022, the Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club was established as an organization dedicated to conservation and sportsmanship. Months later, it hosted its first official fundraising event in the inaugural tournament. Finding success in the first year, the second annual tournament surpasses expectations.
“We definitely had more tournament anglers, so we grew as far as the field went. We had 42 competitors last year and ended up with 49 this year,” said Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club President Chad Yohe. “We’ve had people come from Buffalo (N.Y.), St. Marys, Ohio, Punxsutawney. These teams come up here and this event is gaining traction.”
The weekend tournament was split into two days, the first being “Big Fish Saturday.” From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., anglers competed in catching the heaviest single Walleye. An 18-inch minimum was required per regulations, and out of the 49 entries, Shawn and Dan Disney took first place with a 3.16 pounder.
The following day is the main event, known as the official Kinzua Cup. On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., anglers combine the weights of their top five biggest fish. Dan Seagar and Jon Hopkins won the cup with a total weight of 12.1 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed in at 3.88 pounds. Also on Sunday was a $500 biggest fish prize, which was won by Jerry and Hunter Dixon’s 4.23-pound catch.
“(Saturday) brings in the individuals that maybe don’t fish a whole lot. Anyone can go out there and catch one fish that’s a good size. So that brings in the weekend warrior,” said Yohe. “On Sunday, it’s go time. This is where you’re going to see the guys that this is what they do. The guys that tournament fish, that are hardcore about it.”
The top prize for each day was $5,000, however, on Saturday, the top four winners earned payouts and on Sunday, it was the top five.
Along with the winners, 48 door prizes were raffled off for registered participants. Those prizes ranged from $40 to $800. In a new addition to the weekend, a head-to-head competition was implemented.
Out of the entire field, 12 teams were selected in pairs to face off against each other. Whichever team comes in on Sunday with the larger total weight wins. Throughout the entire weekend, around $11,000 in prizes were handed out.
The Sportsman’s Club will use 10 percent of the proceeds to stock the Kinzua River, while the rest of the funds raised will go to projects and events such as the Youth Conservation Day, nursery structure building as well as other necessary duties such as trail maintenance and habitat improvement.
“Our club’s mission is to promote and enhance, and involve youths, in the outdoor gamma, whether it be hunting, fishing or camping. We do a lot of different things for the youth and then put a lot back into the lake,” said Yohe. “This tournament basically funds all of those other things.”
Seeing the success of the first two years, the Sportsman’s Club will undoubtedly continue this budding tradition with hopes that the benefits will reach past the club and its conservation needs into the encompassing communities.
“In five years, I can’t wait to see how the community thrives from something like this. People will be up here for a week straight, staying in hotels or Airbnb’s, camping in the National Forest. You can see that happening already. Guys from out of town were calling me two weeks ahead and seeing where they could stay and seeing what the area could offer,” said Yohe. “We’re going to start seeing the out-of-towners wanting to come to Bradford, P.A..”