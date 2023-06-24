After the success of last year’s Otto-Eldred Hometown Days, it was inevitable that the festival would return, this time touting a new spectacle unfamiliar to the area.
Following the inaugural event last summer, the Otto-Eldred Hometown Days Committee (OEHDC) decided to expand their celebration with some added entertainment value. Along with a parade, food and craft vendors, a cornhole tournament and other festivities, OEHDC President Noah Jordan expressed his excitement for a brand new event making its debut at this year’s festival — a unique sporting event known as the Scottish Highland Games.
“A gentleman named Andy Crawford reached out to me earlier this year,” said Jordan. “He is a participant in the games, and he thought that it would be a good time to host an event in this area. We thought that it would be pretty interesting once we learned about it and a cool thing for the community to experience.”
Crawford first became interested in Scottish Highland games competition four years ago. While training and competing in strongman, he was approached about the games by a peer and decided to make the transition. Four years later, Crawford has made his passion a reality within his local community, hosting the upcoming games alongside fellow competitor Bryce Williams.
“Once you experience the games and see the community, you really just want to expand upon it as much as possible,” said Crawford. “For the past couple of years now, I have been looking for the opportunity to somehow incorporate the games around this area because there is nothing like it around here. Hopefully we can draw that interest out and it’s only going to grow.”
The Scottish Highland Games is a skills showcase where athletes compete in nine track and field-adjacent events. These events include the caber toss, 56-pound weight over bar, 16-pound sheaf toss, 22-pound heavy Scottish hammer, 16-pound light Scottish hammer, 22-pound-plus Braemar stone, 16 to 20-pound open-stone, 65-pound heavy weight for distance and 28-pound light weight for distance. Each event is common for a traditional Highland Games competition, with all participants being expected to compete in traditional Scottish attire; specifically kilts and shin-high socks.
Following the games, spectators will be allowed to interact with the athletes and get a feel for the different types of traditional Scottish equipment that are being used to compete.
“After the games are complete, I am sticking around to do open trials for people who want to know what it’s like to throw the implements.” said Crawford “Everything will be there to try and I will guide people on how to do it safely.”
The Scottish Highland Games event will be taking place on July 22nd at 10 a.m. in the Old Senior League Field at the Otto Township Memorial Park in Duke Center.
“I think it will draw a big interest in track and field,” said Crawford. “Myself personally, not doing track in school and now doing this as an adult, the crossover is identical. I think it will draw more interest into maybe pushing kids into more than just your typical three types of sports.”