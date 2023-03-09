JOHNSONBURG — The always active Rolfe Beagle Club in Elk County is hosting special training days, March 10 throuhg March 12, for pups less than one year old from the Kleine Munsterlander (KLM) breed, a German breed of hunting dog. Gretchen Zwerlein and Nate Czarnota from Maryland will be providing this training to the caretakers of the KLM pups planning on attending the weekend event at the Rolfe Beagle Club. The KLM breed of hunting dog is a versatile dog that hunts upland birds, retrieves waterfowl, and chases furred game.
During the two days of training, the pups will be refining their hunting skills on upland birds furnished by Mix’s Game Birds of Kane and God’s Country Upland Preserve in Coudersport. In addition, Gretchen and Nate will be going over training commands and techniques to improve pups’ response to verbal commands.