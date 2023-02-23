JOHNSONBURG — Freddy Frey is a well-known predator hunter.
Frey and his hunting partner, Josh Bixler, both set records over the weekend at Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:09 am
Frey registered 10 red foxes from farms in Somerset County. The previous high total for number of foxes harvested at a Rolfe Hunt was set by Freddy himself and Steph Conto in September of 2022.
The red foxes ranged in weight from 6.4 pounds up to 13.4 pounds. Frey brought in six male and four female red foxes, coming from Somerset and Lancaster Counties.
Frey’s 13.4-pounf female red fox also set a record for the largest female red fox ever harvested at a Rolfe Hunt.
Bixler brought in three foxes — a 13.8-pound male red fox from York County; a 10.2-pound female red fox from Lancaster County; and an 8.6-pound female red fox from Somerset County. The 13.8-pound male red fox also set a new record for weight at a Rolfe Hunt.
The previous weight record for a male fox was set by Jared Kuleck, with a 13.0# male red fox in 2019.
Frey and Bizzak hunt together and use a thermal scope with an electronic call. They also shoot with suppressors. Freddy shoots a .223 caliber rifle, and Josh harvests with a 6 mm ARC rifle.
In addition, Freddy harvested a 34-pound male coyote from Somerset County and a 27.6-pound female coyote from Fulton County.
“The family that hunts together, grows together as a family,” is a popular saying. Bryan Uhl from Kersey makes it a point to involve his young family in the outdoors.
When Uhl pulled in with a coyote on the deer carrier on the back of his SUV, the young boys deftly untied the coyote, hauled it to the scale, and helped with the weigh-in.
“So neat to see,” said Jim Pennington, Jr., President of the Rolfe Beagle Club.
Uhl brought in a 34.6-pound male coyote he had harvested at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning on private lands in Elk County. He shoots a .223 caliber rifle and uses a Fox Pro electronic call.
Hunters are reminded that the Rolfe Beagle Club will be holding its 10th annual, Statewide, 10-Day Coyote and Crow Hunt from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.
