beagle club

Freddy Frey and Josh Bixler with two coyotes and thirteen red foxes harvested during the Rolfe Hunt or Trap.

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG — Freddy Frey is a well-known predator hunter.

Frey and his hunting partner, Josh Bixler, both set records over the weekend at Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap.

