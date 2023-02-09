Today is the last date to register for Rolfe Beagle Club’s 7th annual Statewide Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap.
The hunt is scheduled for two weekends — Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 17-19. Registration must be postmarked by Feb. 9 if one plans on hunting both weekends.
Registration must be received or postmarked no later than Feb. 16 if one plans to participate in the second weekend only. All registrations must be received at the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg.
Registration must include a phone number or an email. Questions may be addressed to wlhab9@gmail.com.
Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. every day. Categories include coyote, fox and largest female coyote or largest female fox. Additional information at the Facebook Page, Rolfe Beagle Club.