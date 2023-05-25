It was 5:15 a.m., dawn a faint gray smudge through the treetops as Scott Neely and I sat quietly talking. The hardwood point before us jutted out into the valley like a sharp tooth; on three sides of us steep hillsides dropped precipitously to the valley far below.
There were gobblers here, but very unpredictable as they so often are. Both of us had previously tagged out, but the seductive lure of hearing these magnificent bird’s gobbles split the dawn’s silence is hard to resist; besides we were scouting for a close friend.
The forest lightened; black branches beautifully silhouetted against a vermillion smear of sky. At fly down time, we yelped and were literally chased off the point by two or three aggressive gobblers rapidly coming to our calls. The following morning, Neely and friend found the so-promising point was silent, our buddy exceedingly disappointed. Ah, spring gobbler season, so often a heartbreaker. However, this morning I had to hurry home, as greater things awaited.
My vehicle was already packed, and after a quick bite I began the three-hour drive to State College in order to attend the annual Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association convention. Lodging was provided at the Ramada Inn on Atherton Street and immediately after checking in, I headed to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Scotia Range. This sprawling complex has an outdoor rifle range, pistol range, archery range and shotgun range. All but the shotgun facility have covered firing points. Scotia Range is located on Game Lands 176, appropriately centered in a vast expanse of carefully managed habitat. Access is via a narrow, but paved winding road.
Here I met Jerry Bush, POWA President, who informed me Mossberg had generously provided our conference with a brand-new Patriot Predator Rifle in Hornady’s newest, exciting rifle caliber, the 7mm Precision Rifle Cartridge or simply the 7mm PRC.
The Mossberg Patriot is a sleek looking, handsome rifle. It’s lightweight, with a camouflage stock, smooth action, matte finish barrel and, most importantly, great trigger.
Hornady had also stepped up and graciously provided ten boxes of ammunition for the conference so all attending writers could fire and evaluate the new caliber. I was excited, but first, some information on the cartridge.
Hornady’s goal was to provide serious hunters with the power to take down large animals at long distances with an easy to carry rifle. Older cartridges have been designed to do the same, but their recoil and cartridge length required a heavier firearm. Hornady intended to address those issues.
Moving big bullets at high velocities requires a stout charge of powder. But case design is a critical component in how efficiently the powder burns. An efficient case will achieve the same velocity with less powder than traditional case dimensions. By shortening and fattening the case, Hornady discovered you can achieve high velocities without the need for long, heavy magnum actions. Smaller actions shorten the rifles overall length and weight. The short, fat cases allow quicker, complete powder burns producing maximum velocities in shorter barrels. Presto, the redesigned, highly efficient 7mm PRC case suddenly allows the use of a handy, lightweight, easy to carry rifle with as much punch as heavier, older calibers. Mossberg was quick to grasp this caliber’s potential, hence the Patriot Predator Rifle.
Experienced hunters know that bullet behavior is critical to success. Hornady has gone to pains to provide the ultimate hunting bullet for their new caliber, the 175-grain ELD, low drag bullet. Possessing a ballistic coefficient of a remarkable .689, it exits the muzzle at 2,963 fps. Zeroed in at 200 yards, the bullet drops only 20” at 400 yards. At 500 yards the drop is a mere 33.7”, the rapidly expanding bullet still producing 2,253-foot pounds of energy. Now, that’s impressive.
When my turn to shoot arrived, I was a tad apprehensive. After all, the only protection between the magnum rifle butt and my shoulder was a thin summer shirt. But I’d observed other writers firing the rifle and none complained about recoil. That was promising.
I positioned the sandbags, obtained a steady hold and dry fired to test the trigger. The bladed trigger was smooth and crisp, breaking around 2.5 pounds. Perfect.
Chambering a round and steadying the crosshairs, the only other requirement for accuracy was concentrating on a smooth trigger squeeze.
The rifle barked and to my surprise the recoil was easily manageable. The new round wasn’t painful at all. I’d compare it to a 150-grain bullet in my light 30-06. In comparison, shooting a 180-grain bullet out of my 30-06 isn’t pleasant at all, it hurts.
My five-shot group measured 1.25-inches. Pretty impressive accuracy with a light rifle and 3x9 hunting scope.
If you’re considering a new long range hunting rifle with the power to handle large game animals, the 7mm PRC is the ticket. It’s slightly more powerful than the 7mm Remington Magnum, doesn’t require an awkward belted case and is immediately available in the compact Patriot Predator rifle.
It’s an impressive new caliber and though I’m not a magnum fan, if I had to buy one, the 7mm PRC chambering in the Mossberg Patriot Predator would be my choice.
Thanks to Mossberg and Hornady for their generosity, it was fun and informative to shoot the next step in cartridge and rifle evolution.